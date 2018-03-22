Rouses expanding its Alabama footprint with Orange Beach store

Rouses Supermarkets is expanding further into Alabama, with an announcement today that it plans to take over an existing Winn-Dixie store in Orange Beach.

Rouses says it expects to acquire the 40,000-square-foot store in late April and will soon begin work to rebrand it. Southern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, is closing more than 94 stores across the southeast.

The Orange Beach store will reopen as Rouses in mid to late May, and a full remodel will begin after the summer.

“We’ve been working closely with the city of Orange Beach to find a location, and we’re fortunate that this one became available,” CEO Donny Rouse says in a statement. “The Alabama market, especially lower Alabama, is an important part of our growth strategy, which includes remodeling existing stores and building new ones.”

The new store will be Rouses’ seventh Alabama location. The chain has a store in nearby Gulf Shores and is opening a new location in Mobile next month.

Rouses operates 45 stores across in Louisiana and three along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The company says it’s also exploring new stores in the three states where it operates, and recently introduced online grocery shopping as well as same-day delivery to a majority of its stores.