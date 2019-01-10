Roundup: The Elias opens downtown / NOLA vs. Airbnb / Oil prices slip

Move-in ready: The Elias, a four-story luxury apartment complex at the corner of Napoleon and America streets downtown, is now fully finished and leasing to tenants for one-, two- and three-bedroom units, says Courtney Tucker with Oak Real Estate. Work on the complex began two years ago but was delayed because of the August 2016 flood and winter freezes.

House divided: Just in time for one of New Orleans busiest tourist seasons, the City Council set to discuss controversial proposals that could sharply curtail short-term vacation-rentals, like Airbnb, of whole houses in residential neighborhoods. The most restrictive of the proposals would limit short-term rental licenses to a single, owner-occupied residential property. Read the full story.

Slipping and sliding: Oil prices fell this morning due to the lack of any clear resolution to U.S.-China trade talks and official data that again indicated vast fuel stocks in the United States, CNBC reports. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were at $51.98 per barrel this morning, down 38 cents from their last settlement. International Brent crude futures were down 40 cents, at $61.04 per barrel. Both benchmarks rose by around 5% Wednesday, capping off a week-long climb that marked oil’s longest sustained rise since last summer. Read the full story.