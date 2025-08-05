Roundup: Stocks rally / Chip tracking / Sugar is out

After the shudder: U.S. stocks rallied on Monday and won back most of their sharp loss from last week, when worries about how President Donald Trump’s tariffs may be punishing the economy sent a shudder through Wall Street, The Associated Press reports. The S&P 500 jumped 1.5% to follow up its worst day since May with its best since May. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 585 points, or 1.3%, and the Nasdaq composite leaped 2%. The Associated Press has the full story.

Tech smuggling: The U.S. is exploring ways to equip chips with better location-tracking capabilities, a senior official tells Bloomberg, underscoring Washington’s effort to curtail the flow of semiconductors made by the likes of Nvidia Corp. to China. The federal government has espoused working with the industry to monitor the movements of the sensitive components, part of a broader plan to curtail smuggling and ensure American technology remains dominant. Last week, Beijing summoned Nvidia representatives to discuss U.S. efforts involving location-tracking and other alleged security risks related to its H20 chips. Bloomberg has the full story.

Waiver granted: It’s official: Louisiana is one of a dozen states where soda and energy drinks are off the table in federal nutrition programs. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has signed the waiver Louisiana sought that exempts soda and energy drinks from being included in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs. Louisiana joins Colorado, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Utah and Nebraska in restricting sodas and energy drinks from SNAP.