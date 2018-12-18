Roundup: Santa Tracker on schedule / Walmart gives / Gas at $2

Kris Kringle concerns: Don’t fret, kids, neither rain nor snow nor hail nor sleet—nor even a government shutdown—will keep Santa out of the skies on Christmas Eve. Even if a shutdown occurs, NORAD’s Santa Tracker will follow the Jolly Ol’ Man’s journey every reindeer step of the way, USA Today reports. The Santa Tracker, celebrating its 63rd year, is staged every year by the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD. Read the full story.

Spirit of the season: Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation today announced they have donated a total $2,838,139 in cash and in-kind contributions to non-profit organizations in Baton Rouge during fiscal year 2018. The local contributions are a part of $29,336,088 donated to nonprofits statewide. Local donations included more than 1.5 million pounds of food to local food banks.

Pumped up: Average gas prices in Baton Rouge have not been this low since 2015, according to WVLA-TV. According to GasBuddy.com, gas prices in Baton Rouge have fallen 7.2 cents per gallon in the past week, settling at an $1.94 average today. The national gas price average fell as well, with the average price sitting at $2.36. Read the full story.