Roundup: Human trafficking grant / Cajun chef dies / Ex-LSU lineman injured

Grant use: Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana has been awarded a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Dept. of Justice Office for Victims of Crime to improve outcomes for child victims of human trafficking. It will be used to implement a multi-year federal project known as the Louisiana Child Trafficking Collaborative. In February 2018, The Dept. of Children and Family Services’ annual report to the Legislature revealed there were a total of 681 confirmed or prospective victims of human trafficking in Louisiana.

Rest in peace: Louisiana chef Lionel Robin was killed in a California plane crash during a hunting trip Monday. Robin is remembered by friends and family in his local community as an ambassador of Cajun culture. His legacy includes his crawfish etouffee being featured on the Food Network and serving as Tabasco hot sauce’s official hospitality chef. Robin, 70, was one of two men killed Monday when a small plane crashed into a pond in a rural area of Northern California’s Colusa County. Read the full story.

Healing up: Former LSU lineman Matt Branch was shot while duck hunting in Mississippi, according to his friend, who says a dog triggered the incident by jumping into a truck bed and setting off the gun. He says Branch has since had the leg amputated and is expected to recover. Read the full story.