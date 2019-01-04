Roundup: Good Eats opens / Ship traffic jam / Construction employment

Fresh takeout: Good Eats Kitchen, which recently acquired Fresh Eats Kitchen, today opened its new location at the Ichiban Shopping Center on Perkins Road near Essen Lane. Good Eats sells prepared meals and other healthy snack and beverage items.

Red light: The Coast Guard says a ship loaded with coal has run aground near the mouth of the Mississippi River, blocking more than 50 incoming and outgoing vessels. A news release says the agency learned Friday morning that the United Kingdom-flagged Anglo Alexandria was blocking the navigation channel at river mile 3.5 near the community of Pilottown. Read the full story.



Construction gains: Construction employment expanded by 38,000 net new jobs in December, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data released by today the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Across the industry, employment is up by 280,000 year-over-year, an increase of 4%. Read the full analyisis.