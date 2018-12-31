Roundup: Discounted rides / Minimum wage hikes  / Oil’s first annual drop in years



Lyft: To help reduce deadly drunk driving accidents, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission is offering discounted rides with Lyft now through January 1. The offer is made possible through a statewide grant program, according to the highway commission, WAFB-TV reports. Download the Lyft app, and type “RIDESMARTLA” for the discount. The service is available in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport. Read the full story.

On the up: New minimum wage requirements will take effect in the new year in 20 states and nearly two dozen cities around the start of the new year, though not in Louisiana. The state wage hikes, which will affect millions of workers, range from an extra nickel per hour in Alaska to a $1-an-hour bump in Maine, Massachusetts and for California employers with more than 25 workers. Read the full story.

Falling: Oil prices edged higher today, the last day of 2018, but are still en route for their first annual drop in three years, as fears of a slowing global economy and emerging supply glut outweigh impending OPEC-led production cuts, Reuters reports. Oil benchmarks were down more than a third this quarter, the steepest decline since the fourth quarter of 2014. Read the full story.

