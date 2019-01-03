Roundup: BR sports boom / Flu cases up / December job growth

For the win: Baton Rouge leaders expect new and returning sporting events to contribute to a boom in sports tourism during 2019, WAFB-TV reports. Among the major events the city is hosting this year is the US Soccer regional youth championships, expected to have a $20 million economic impact. Other events include The Louisiana Marathon, USTA Cajun Classic Wheelchair Tennis 30th Tournament, and Marucci World Series Championships. Read the full story.

Sick and tired: Since the start of the flu season in October, more people are getting sick in Louisiana, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. WVUE-TV reports Louisiana is one of nine states with high flu activity, along with Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Carolina and New York. “We’re getting about a half a percent each week, but we do expect that to increase,” says Dr. Frank Welch, immunization programs medical director at the Louisiana Health Department. Read the full story.

Finishing strong: U.S. businesses added a robust 271,000 jobs in December. Payroll processor ADP announced this morning that last month’s job gains marked a sharp upturn from November’s gain of 157,000. The gains, if backed up by government numbers due Friday, could be strong enough to reduce the unemployment rate. Economists forecast the Labor Department will report that employers added 180,000 jobs, with the unemployment rate holding at a five-decade low of 3.7%. Read the full story.