Roundup: BR restaurant changes hands / Sazerac’s big buy / Diversified Foods invests $12M

New year, new me: Warehouse Restaurant at 12328 S. Choctaw Dr. will have a new owner in the new year. After operating the lunch spot for 37 years, Gary and Teresa Maggio are set to retire, handing the reins of the business to Richard Jordan, of Albany. Jordan has purchased the restaurant building from the Maggios for $230,000.

All liquored up: Sazerac has closed on the purchase of 19 brands from Diageo, a British company with offices on six continents. Sazerac now owns Seagram’s, Myers’s, Romana Sambuca, Yukon Jack, Booth’s, Goldschlager, Popov, Relska, The Club, Black Haus, Peligroso, Grind, Piehole, Parrot Bay, Stirrings, Scoresby and John Begg. New Orleans City Business has the full story.

Further diversification: Diversified Foods and Seasonings CEO Peter Smith says the company will invest $12 million to expand and upgrade its food manufacturing facility near Madisonville. Diversified Foods will create 44 new direct jobs. To secure the project, Louisiana is providing the company an incentive package that includes a $500,000 performance-based grant for infrastructure improvements and sewer upgrades. Read the full announcement.

