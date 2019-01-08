Roundup: Advertising awards / Sprouts expansion / IBM apprenticeships

Golden medals: The American Advertising Federation-Baton Rouge is planning its annual American Advertising Awards, and accepting entries for this year’s marketing and advertising awards. Professionals and students interested in entering the competition can visit www.aafbr.org/how-to-enter to submit their work and for more information. The awards will be presented at a banquet Feb. 23, at L’Auberge Hotel and Casino, tickets can be purchased online.

Fresh groceries: Arizona-based Sprouts Farmers Market today announced nine new stores scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2019, including a previously announced Baton Rouge location at Rouzan Square. The Baton Rouge Sprouts will be the first in Louisiana. The other eight locations are in New Jersey, Virginia, Arizona, Florida and California.



Apprenticeships: The Consumer Technology Association and IBM announced the launch of the CTA Apprenticeship Coalition, an initiative that will create thousands of new apprenticeships and help close the skills gap companies face in hiring new employees. IBM pledged to add at least 450 apprenticeships a year for the next five years. Read the full announcemen