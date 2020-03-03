Rotolo’s expanding vegan options 

Rotolo’s Craft & Crust is expanding it’s plant-based and vegan options this month featuring its partnership with Beyond Meat.

Owner Mitch Rotolo says the Baton Rouge-based restaurant has always carried non-meat, vegetarian-friendly items but decided to expand its offerings with complete vegan options.

“There’s a lot of people who are requesting info about nutrition and are more concerned about the diets they’re engaged in,” Rotolo says.

The new vegan options, now available at the Baton Rouge Rotolo’s Craft & Crust location on the corner of Burbank and Ben Hur, include plant-based meatballs and create your own pizzas and calzones made with the vegan cheese and Beyond Meat.

The restaurant will have free samples of the new items on March 17.

Rotolo’s has grown from opening its first location in Baton Rouge in 1996, just outside the LSU campus, to now more than 30 franchise locations in Louisiana, Texas, Alabama and Florida.

The Craft & Crust locations are a rebranding of the original restaurant that was launched in 2017.