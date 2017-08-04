Rooftop garden art installation unveiled at Woman’s Hospital NICU

A new rooftop garden at the Woman’s Hospital NICU was unveiled by officials with The Walls Project, Junior League of Baton Rouge and hospital on Thursday.

Called “Embracing Estuary,” the installation celebrates the coastal region and the state’s wildlife diversity, and includes colorful translucent ribbons to represent land and water. The Walls Project, which created the garden with area artists, is a nonprofit that creates art projects throughout the city.

The rooftop scene is designed to ease the stress of families in an intense medical setting, officials say, and interior interpretive signage also provides an educational component for children.

The Junior League of Baton Rouge provided a $100,000 gift for the installation, given in conjunction with its 85th anniversary. The installation was created by artists Joel Breaux, Stephanie Landry and Clark Derbes, with creative consultants WHLC Architecture, Milton J. Womack Contractors, Raina Wirta and Melisa Rad.

“This rooftop sanctuary is a space where families can go to seek comfort while their babies are being cared for in the NICU,” says Jessica Gagliano, president of the Junior League of Baton Rouge.

