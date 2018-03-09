Roly Poly opening new location on Corporate Boulevard

Roly Poly Sandwiches is opening a new Baton Rouge restaurant in the Corporate Boulevard shopping center that’s also home to Christian Street Furniture, Smashburger and Fresh Kitchen.

Tara Aucoin, the owner and Roly Poly’s area developer, says the roughly 1,200-square-foot sandwich shop, located at 7474 Corporate Blvd., Suite 106, will open in April, with room to seat about 15 diners.

“It’s an awesome area. There’s so much traffic,” she says. “There’s a nice a combination of business and residential.”

Roly Poly, with a menu consisting of cold and hot wraps as well as soups and salads, currently has 13 Louisiana locations and is seeking to expand in the Baton Rouge area. The Atlanta-based chain has tried—and failed—previously to gain a foothold in the Baton Rouge market, opening a store near LSU’s campus in 1998 and another on Government Street. Both locations have since shuttered.

“(There’s ) interest for healthy, quick service items,” Aucoin says. “People are getting away from fast food, burgers, and chicken—and we have a relatively low entry cost for our franchise.”

The Corporate Boulevard location will be Roly Poly’s second in Baton Rouge, joining a shop on North Boulevard downtown. Aucoin says a contract is pending for a location in Central and talks are underway to open a Roly Poly in Zachary.