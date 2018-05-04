Roly Poly to open kiosk at Baton Rouge airport next month

Roly Poly Sandwiches will open a kiosk in the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport next month, the third location for the deli shop in the Capital City.

The kiosk, set to open June 1, will offer a smaller menu featuring grab-and-go lunch options

like salads, cold sandwiches and sides The meals will be made at Roly Poly’s downtown location on North Boulevard, says Tara Aucoin, the chain’s area developer, and then brought to the airport.

The airport commission on Tuesday approved the kiosk opening, but the Metro Council will have to give final approval during Wednesday’s meeting.

Aucoin’s goal is for the kiosk to help raise franchise sales and brand awareness for the sandwich company, especially in Louisiana and Texas.

“I’m hoping people will enjoy Roly Poly here while they’re at the airport and then open one in the city they (fly) to,” she says, hoping the move attracts franchisees. “This will give us more customers and new customers everyday.”

Roly Poly previously operated a kiosk in Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center while the hospital’s cafeteria was under renovation. The renovations were finished in 2016.

As for Roly Poly’s other locations, a second restaurant was set to open on Corporate Boulevard last month, but will now open in approximately three weeks. Roly Poly also operates food truck near LSU, Aucoin says.