Rolfe McCollister: Did Bill Cassidy lose his political gambit?

Sen. Bill Cassidy has spent 12 years in national politics, but his standing with the Republican base, particularly MAGA voters, has steadily eroded, Rolfe McCollister notes in his latest column.

In 2020, Cassidy sought and received President Donald Trump’s endorsement and won reelection. Shortly afterward, he became one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump after impeachment. While many respected Cassidy’s decision, MAGA supporters never forgave him.

Attempting to repair political damage, Cassidy endorsed Jeff Landry in the 2023 governor’s race, despite Landry’s strong MAGA alignment. The move surprised observers and was widely seen as a calculated effort to regain favor ahead of Cassidy’s 2026 Senate reelection.

The gamble failed, McCollister writes.

In 2024, Cassidy publicly suggested Trump should drop out of the presidential race and withheld his endorsement. After Trump’s victory, Cassidy reversed course, backing all of Trump’s nominees—including the controversial Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—in what critics viewed as political gamesmanship rather than principle.

Despite these efforts, Trump, reportedly encouraged by Gov. Jeff Landry, endorsed Rep. Julia Letlow just four months before Louisiana’s Republican primary. The endorsement signals an intense and bitter campaign ahead. Cassidy may have believed his maneuvers secured his position, but many supporters now feel he compromised his values for nothing. Meanwhile, Trump may have felt betrayed as well. With Landry likely to follow Trump’s endorsement, concerns are growing that Letlow will be pressured into blind loyalty, sacrificing her independence.

The race is shaping up to be contentious, with Cassidy, Letlow and State Treasurer John Fleming competing. Despite Trump and Landry’s influence, Letlow faces steep challenges due to limited time and resources. McCollister predicts a runoff and wonders where MAGA voters, independents and moderate Republicans will all fall. Cassidy insists he will win, but many doubt his chances and feel the political chessboard remains unsettled.

McCollister also comments on BREC, praising recent reforms under new board leadership and interim CEO Janet Simmons. These actions include staff reductions, potential privatization of services and plans to sell some of BREC’s 180 parks—far more than peer cities.

With a $115 million budget and $315,000 in daily spending, McCollister argues that reform is overdue and that meaningful change is finally underway. He suggests city hall take note and follow suit.

Lastly, McCollister criticizes Louisiana’s Judicial Compensation Commission for being a “rubber stamp,” recommending a $25,000 pay raise despite serious questions raised by Chief Justice John Weimer. Supreme Court judges currently earn $195,000, trial judges $176,000, plus generous benefits and retirement terms. In his column, McCollister criticizes two Supreme Court justices, John Michael Guidry and Jeff Hughes, who appeared at the commission to push the raise. Despite ethical concerns about commission members—including a judge, a judge’s spouse and attorneys who practice before the judges affected—the raise was approved.

Citing recent judicial misconduct cases, McCollister argues that judges do not deserve higher pay and urged the Legislature to reject the increase.

Read the full column here, and send comments to editor@businessreport.com.