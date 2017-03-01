Robért Fresh Market to wrap up renovations at Kenilworth store this summer

Renovations to allow for expanded food offerings and a full-service coffee shop at Robért Fresh Market’s new Baton Rouge store at 7355 Highland Road in the Kenilworth Shopping Center are expected to be completed this summer.

Marcelle Robert Connick, marketing coordinator for Robért Fresh Market, says the renovations began in January, and the supermarket—which acquired the lease from Matherne’s last year—has remained opened to customers since that time.

The newly-renovated store, Connick says, will have a CC’s Coffee House, outdoor seating, a floral department and a full-service bakery, among other features.

“It will be a completely renovated store,” she says. In addition to renovating the store’s interior, Robért Fresh Market also took over two smaller adjoining units in the shopping center, Connick says. A barber shop formerly occupied one space of the adjoining spaces while the other has been vacant, she adds.

While Connick says there’s no definite opening date at this time, a grand reopening will take place this summer. In a news release, Robért Fresh Market says the construction work should take at least six to eight months.

Robért Fresh Market first opened as a neighborhood market in New Orleans in 1994. The company initially announced that it was taking over two leases from Matherne’s in Baton Rouge, but eventually decided to move forward with only the Kenilworth store.

—Alexandria Burris