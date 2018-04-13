Rick Koubek leaving LSU, elected president of Michigan Tech

LSU will soon be on the hunt for a new executive vice president and provost now that Rick Koubek is leaving the university to accept a job as president of Michigan Technological University, effective July 1.

LSU has yet to announce transition plans for the university’s No. 2 post, which Koubek currently holds, though President F. King Alexander issued a statement wishing him the best in his new job.

“He has done an outstanding job in helping to lead our campus, with specific highlights being the ‘Breaking New Ground’ campaign for the expansion and renovation of Patrick F. Taylor Hall and the development and launch of the LSU Strategic Plan 2025,” Alexander says.

Michigan Tech announced Koubek’s election as president via Twitter earlier today. He will succeed Glenn D. Mroz, as the university’s 10th president. The Michigan university’s Board of Trustees selected Koubek from a pool of four semi-finalist candidates considered by a 14-member presidential search committee.

Koubek became LSU’s permanent executive vice president and provost in November 2015, after serving in the position in the interim. He was selected for the job after LSU conducted a search to replace former Provost Stuart Bell.

As the executive vice president and provost, Koubek reported directly to Alexander and functioned as the university’s chief administrative officer in his absence.

“It has been an honor to serve the LSU faculty, staff, students and alumni as dean and provost,” Koubek says. “Louisiana State University is a special place, upon whom the very future of Louisiana rests. Being part of that mission has been both humbling and inspiring,”