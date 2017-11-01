Richards Honda to break ground soon on Greens at Millerville dealership

After being held up by the city-parish permitting process, Richards Honda is set to break ground soon on its new dealership at the Greens at Millerville.

Construction permits were issued today for the 58,163-square-foot building at Interstate 12 and Millerville Road.

The work is expected to take about a year to 18 months to complete, says Con Lemoine, the dealership’s general manager. TBT Contractors is the general contractor.

“We will break ground any day now,” Lemoine says.

The dealership will relocate from its current location at 7791 Florida Blvd., which could likely be listed for sale before the end of the year, he adds.

Richards Honda has been located on Florida Boulevard for more than 46 years. The dealership is one of the oldest Honda dealerships in the country and the oldest in the state, Lemoine says.

“The area has been great to us for many years, but we have simply outgrown our current facility,” he says.

Richards Honda has purchased roughly 17 acres at the Greens at Millerville.

