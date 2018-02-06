Ric Kearny retiring from Capital One Bank; David Mullens named replacement

Ric Kearny—Capital One’s Baton Rouge market president and manager of commercial banking for southwest and north central Louisiana—is retiring from the bank after more than 26 years, the financial institution announced this morning.

Kearny, appointed market president in 2012, plans to step aside in early March, according to a news release.

David Mullens, currently the senior vice president and relationship manager in Capital One’s middle market commercial lending group, has been tapped to be Kearny’s successor.

“As a banker and community leader for nearly three decades, Ric’s impact on Louisiana—and Greater Baton Rouge, in particular—has been tremendous,” says Chris Haskew, Capital One’s Louisiana middle market commercial banking executive and state president. “Among the many bankers who have benefited from Ric’s leadership and knowledge is David Mullens, whose banking expertise and community commitment will serve our customers and greater Baton Rouge well and build on our strong momentum after he moves into the market president role.”

As market president, Kearny has been responsible for leading the bank’s philanthropy commitment and community focus in Greater Baton Rouge.

Kearny, recently named board chairman of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, also led a team of commercial bankers responsible for Capital One’s line of products and services in the southwest and north central Louisiana.

“I’m retiring at this time so I can enjoy my retirement while I’m in relatively good health and pursue the activities I love,” Kearny says. “I’m looking forward to having more free time to spend with my family and friends, work on civic and charitable endeavors, and of course, enjoy my time in the great outdoors on a more selective basis.”

Mullens, a member of Business Report’s 2017 “40 Under 40” class, joined Capital One in 2007, becoming a business banker after completing the bank’s middle market commercial credit analyst program. In 2013, he joined the bank’s middle market commercial lending group in Baton Rouge, and was named a senior vice president in 2015.