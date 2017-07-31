Restore Louisiana begins statewide survey of flood-impacted businesses

The Restore Louisiana program is launching a statewide survey this week for small businesses affected by the March and August 2016 floods.

The survey, available online, is separate from Restore Louisiana’s survey of flood-impacted homeowners. Information gathered from the survey will be used to determine the specific needs of flood-impacted businesses and for the ongoing development of financial assistance program.

The survey can be submitted anonymously and is not tied to any loan program. Supporting documentation is not required, and the survey is estimated to take at least 10 minutes.

The Restore Louisiana Task Force says the Small Business Assistance Program is still open for eligible, flood-impacted companies and nonprofits. The $43 million program provides no-interest, partially forgivable loans of $20,000 to $50,000 that can be used to for working capital, rent, mortgage, utilities, non-owner employee wages and inventory. The money also can be used to repair or replace movable equipment and machinery—but not for construction-related expenses.

