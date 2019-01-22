Restaurants crowded by strong Baton Rouge scene in 2019

2018 was a particularly dynamic year for the Baton Rouge restaurant scene, with several new concepts and popular chains popping up around the city.

But, as Business Report details in its new feature, for every opening last year, there seemed to be at least one or two restaurants that closed.



As the trend continues into 2019, the question will be: Has Baton Rouge reached its limit when it comes to dining options? Some indicators seem to point to yes. In 2018, restaurants that typically do well in Baton Rouge shut their doors.

For instance, the city—which has long had an insatiable appetite for burgers—saw popular burger chains close last year, including Mooyah and Smashburger locations.

On the flip side, Baton Rouge also lost a New Orleans fine-dining staple, Galatoire’s Bistro, in July. And after 19 years in business, The Melting Pot closed in 2018 as well, along with both Lava Cantina locations, Pelican House and Breck’s Bistro.



Yet an influx of popular new restaurants opened their doors in the same year, such as Soji, Rocca Pizzeria, Provisions on Perkins, Cecelia Creole Bistro and White Star Market—although some tenants have already changed.



And restaurants owners, both of new concepts and established spots, say they believe 2019 will still be another strong year for the Baton Rouge market, despite an overflow of competition.

Read the full story, where Business Report talks to restaurant owners about their predictions for this year, and takes a look at the culinary trends shaping the Baton Rouge food scene. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com