Residential Property of the Week, Sponsored by Leigh Moss, REALTOR© Keller Williams: Bright and beautiful 4705 Inniswold Road, Baton Rouge

The courtyard front entry of this home opens to a bright living room with real wood floors bathed in natural light. This house was designed with enough built ins and storage space to keep a family organized. The kitchen is the heart,with a huge island, ample space and a keeping room with a beautiful plank ceiling. Off the living room are two guest rooms with a shared bath, an office area with built-ins and a huge master bedroom with an ensuite bath and fantastic his/hers closets. Through the kitchen is a fourth bedroom and another full bath. The utility room’s floor-to-ceiling storage is a dream. The exterior of the home was just freshly painted. Offered at $389,900. Click here to schedule a showing.