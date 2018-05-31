Residential Property of the Week, Sponsored by Leigh Moss, REALTOR Keller Williams: 2065 Chevelle Drive, Baton Rouge

It’s all about the details. This 4,200-square-foot gem features incredible hand cut herringbone Calcutta marble floors and custom millwork. Entertain in the grand dining room, flanked by windows, and featuring exquisite dental crown molding and real wood floors. The kitchen’s Wolf range is a dream, and the counter space, farmhouse sink, and storage galore make it the real heart of the home. The living room also features matching wood floors and a grand fireplace. With a total of five bedrooms—including the downstairs master suite—and 3.5 baths, this home is a must-see. Offered at $515,000. Learn more features here.