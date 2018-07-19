Residential Property of the Week, Sponsored by Leigh Moss, REALTOR© Keller Williams: Investors, take note. 17325 La. Highway 3235 in Cut Off
This property is a prime location for so many uses. Perfect to build your personal estate, create an income-producing property or for developing a commercial business. Its potential is unlimited. Take Hwy 308 south through Galliano. Pass East 108th Street; the property is on the left. Click here for additional information and a copy of the plat map.
