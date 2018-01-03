Research team led by LSU professor debunks theory about mysterious star

A group of researchers led by an LSU professor has debunked the theory that an alien megastructure orbiting the “most mysterious star in the universe” is to blame for the star’s inexplicable dimming and brightening.

The new revelation, announced by LSU today, puts the team one step closer to solving the mystery of the star, named KIC 8462852 or “Tabby’s Star,” named after Tabetha Boyajian, assistant professor in LSU’s Department of Physics & Astronomy.

The star, which is more than 1,000 light years away and 1,000 degrees hotter than the sun, is normal aside from sporadic dimming and brightening, LSU says. There are several theories explaining the light patterns, including that an alien structure is orbiting it.

A Kickstarter campaign ginned up enough interest that 1,700 people donated more than $100,000 to fund the gathering of more data on the star, which allowed Boyajian and her team to publish a new paper explaining a new theory.

“Dust is most likely the reason why the star’s light appears to dim and brighten,” Boyajian says in a statement. “The new data shows that different colors of light are being blocked at different intensities. Therefore, whatever is passing between us and the star is not opaque, as would be expected from a planet or alien megastructure.”

