Research foundation vows ‘lengthy lawsuit’ in fight with Edwards, LSU

BRF, the Shreveport-based research foundation that operates the state’s north Louisiana safety net hospitals, plans to fight any efforts used by Gov. John Bel Edwards and LSU to terminate its state contract, The USA Today Network reports.

Edwards and LSU moved late Monday to remove BRF as operator of University Health in Shreveport and University Health Conway in Monroe, filing separate breach of contract notices.

Edwards accused the hospital of failing to achieve a “public purpose.”

BRF, however, is pushing back against the state and LSU, which operates the medical school at University Health.

“We will resist any effort to interfere with our successful effort to improve patient care and access for the residents of North Louisiana,” says Steve Skrivanos, chair of University Health.“Absent resolution of the issues, a lengthy lawsuit would likely ensue.”

