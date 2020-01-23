Report shows open data growth for Baton Rouge

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome released a second report this morning detailing the outcome of the city’s Open Data Policy in 2019.

Among the reports’ highlights:

• The Open Data BR website had 222,837 unique page views.

• The city ranked sixth overall in the U.S. City Open Data Census, up from seventh the year before.

• The city was named the fifth-most digital city in the U.S. by the Center for Digital Government.

• Open data discussions were held at 23 public meetings and events.

Last year’s report marked the first time an open data report had been prepared and presented to the Metro Council and came one day after the city launched its Open Checkbook BR website. The two reports line up with key parts of the data policy adopted by the Council in late 2017.

The latest report also notes the expansion of Open Neighborhood BR, an online platform for tracking neighborhood data such as police and fire incidents and permitting activity. In 2019, the city added a feature allowing users to compare trends from week to week, or look at historical trends.

The city plans to expand the Open Checkbook BR program in 2020 by integrating it with a new Open Budget BR program. It will allow the public to compare expenses with what was budgeted for the year.

The GIS system also made strides in 2019 with a new integrated web-based platform to improve the community maps program and more accurately record street addresses. Using GIS data, the city identified 1,400 addresses that were missing from the 2020 census dataset, which could have impacted how much federal funding the city receives. Read the full report.