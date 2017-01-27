Report detailing just how broken Louisiana’s tax code is will be released today

A task force that has been analyzing Louisiana’s budget and taxes for the past year will release its full 71-page report today, issuing what amounts to an indictment of the state’s current tax code and recommending sweeping changes to its fiscal system.

The group’s members said at their final meeting on Thursday they hope the report will guide the Legislature this year as it addresses a fiscal cliff in 2018, when roughly $1.5 billion of short-term taxes fall off the books. Lawmakers also have to address budget gaps in the short term. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to call a special session today to fix a $304 million midyear shortfall.

An overview of the report released in December suggested broadening the tax base—making more people subject to taxes—in exchange for lowering rates and getting rid of tax exemptions and credits, among a host of other things.

Public Affairs Research Council President Robert Travis Scott listed several ways in which the state’s tax code is broken, including its tax rates, methods of administering taxes and number of tax giveaways.

“There are so many ways we’re busted up,” Scott said. “These are not alternative facts. These are the facts.”

Scott urged people to read the full report to better understand how Louisiana got into its current predicament and why bold changes are necessary. The group insisted the proposals are bipartisan, noting the broad group of stakeholders who contributed to the final report.

But the group shied away from telling lawmakers how much money they should raise as part of a wholesale change to Louisiana’s tax code. The state in recent years has perennially fallen short of revenue projections, sometimes multiple times per year. Instead, members said changing the underlying structure of Louisiana’s tax code is a vital to making the state competitive and ending the uncertainty surrounding recurring budget gaps.

“These recommendations are being made with the knowledge that we are approaching a fiscal cliff, but not necessarily to solve it,” said Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne.

Jim Richardson, an LSU economist and co-chair of the task force, said while the group’s goal is not to raise a certain amount of money or avert a looming state financial crisis, the Legislature can do both at the same time.

Richardson said the current state sales tax rate of 5% is “astonishing” to businesses that are considering moving to Louisiana. The task force recommended eliminating the fifth penny of sales tax permanently and expanding it to cover more items and services.

—Sam Karlin