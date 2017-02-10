Rep. Julie Stokes enters race for state treasurer seat

Another state lawmaker has entered the race to be Louisiana’s state treasurer.

The Associated Press reports Republican Rep. Julie Stokes, an accountant from Jefferson Parish, announced today that she will be a candidate on the Oct. 14 ballot for the office formerly held by now-U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.

Stokes, in her second House term, has been vocal in seeking an overhaul of Louisiana’s tax laws. She has chaired a sales tax streamlining commission as part of that work.

“I’m a nerd when it comes to studying fiscal policies and finding sound financial strategies. It’s my vocation, my hobby and passion, and it makes me uniquely qualified for the office of treasurer,” she says in a statement.

Also running so far is Republican Rep. John Schroder of St. Tammany Parish.

Ron Henson, Kennedy’s top assistant, is interim state treasurer.