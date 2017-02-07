Renovations, low inventory overshadow stigma of buying flooded homes

Editor’s note: This story has been updated after its original publication to include the average sales prices for flood homes that sold for more and less than their median pre-flood prices.

High prices for flooded and repaired or renovated homes in the Capital Region appear to be enduring, as some residential properties sell for more than their pre-flood price, real estate appraiser Bill Cobb says.

Cobb, who analyzed the sales of 54 homes that flooded in August, says that as of Monday 70% of those homes sold for $8.60 per square foot more than their median pre-flood sales prices. The homes sold for an average price of$179,331 or $104 per square foot.

Low inventory and nice renovations that are driving up home values are overshadowing any stigma associated with buying a flooded-damaged home, Cobb says.

Still, 30% of the homes Cobb analyzed sold for $7.60 per square foot less than their median pre-flood sales prices. These homes had an average sales price of $180,435 or $94 per square foot.

“I’m wondering if there could be a bidding war to some extent due to low inventory,” Cobb says via email.

In O’Neal Place, which in August flooded with several feet of water, Cobb says one renovated home was sold for full price an hour and a half after being put on the market. Other flooded homes that have been renovated have sold just as fast, he says.

Still, not all renovated homes are seeing dramatically increased demand.

The average flooded and renovated home is on the market for 44 days, he says. It is hard to tell which neighborhoods may have taken a nosedive just yet, Cobb says, but Comite Estates appears to be “shell shocked” so far.

“This market is unbelievably strong right now. It’s bouncing back tremendously,” says broker Darren James. “Most people have decided to rebuild and stay—and they’re making these houses like they want them.”

Investor activity is also strong, James says. One flooded home that was gutted and put on the market attracted 12 offers in the first 24 hours of being on the market.

“These are crazy numbers,” he says.

—Sam Karlin