Rejoice: Bacon is actually good for you!

In a world where kale has taken over our diets, scientists set out to find the world’s most nutritious foods, doing so by analyzing and assigning a nutritional score to more than 1,000 foods. And good news people: Pork fat, which pretty much means bacon, turns out to be one of the most nutritious foods out there, according to a list of the top 100 published by BBC Future, checking in at No. 8.

There is no single ideal food that’s able to provide all the nutrients we need, which is why scientists tell us to eat a balanced diet to avoid exceeding daily recommended amounts. That said, almonds, the researchers found, has the highest nutritional score. For what it’s worth, kale is 31st on the list.

But the good news here is pork fat—a good source of B vitamins and minerals—is the healthiest of non-fish meats. Even better news, especially for those who fish the Gulf of Mexico: Snapper, including the red snapper, also made the top 10.

Green tomatoes—though not the fried variety—also made the top 100. Check out the full list at BBC Future.