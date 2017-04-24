Regulations straining Louisiana small business, NFIB state director says

Dawn Starns first cut her teeth in politics in 1998, when she interned for the Jefferson Parish Legislative Delegation. The impression Starns felt from the delegation, one of the most powerful in the Legislature, still remains to this day, she tells Business Report in its latest Executive Spotlight feature.

“It was invaluable experience that firmly set me upon this amazing career path I’ve enjoyed for the past 19 years,” says Starns, who years later took over as executive director of the Capital Region Legislative Delegation and now serves as Louisiana state director for the National Federation of Independent Business.

These days, Starns lobbies for more than 4,000 small businesses across Louisiana, fighting for lower taxes, less burdensome regulations and everything in between.

“Influencing the democratic process—which is the cornerstone our country—that is my favorite part,” she says. “And during session, I love going to the State Capitol every day because no matter what the schedule says is supposed to happen, you never really know how the day will go. It’s exhilarating.”

Starns says taxes and regulations are the greatest challenges facing Louisiana’s small businesses. She says the state’s outdated, complicated tax system is a hindrance for small business owners—especially those just starting out.

“Small business owners pay roughly 68% higher costs associated with tax compliance than big business,” she says. “And overly burdensome regulations make it hard for small business owners to remain in compliance since they do not have in-house compliance departments like big businesses.”

Starns says NFIB’s wish list for this year’s legislative session includes comprehensive tax reform that will create a simpler system so businesses can worry less and “do what they do.”

“We would love to see a lowering of the rate for personal income tax since about 75% of small business owners file their taxes as pass throughs,” she says. “Also, centralized state sales tax collection. Louisiana is one of only a couple of states without it, and it’s time to change that.”

Read the full Executive Spotlight feature. Here’s a sample of what you will find:

How much have higher sales taxes enacted in 2016 hurt small businesses here?

We know that business pays nearly 50% of the state sales taxes and we know that small business owners are both businesses and Louisiana residents, so to be sure they are feeling the full brunt of the sales tax increase. It is clear the uncertainty of potentially more “revenue raising measures” has our members on the defensive. We think an indicator they have hit the point of unwillingness to absorb more tax increases is in their response to whether they would support a gas tax dedicated to infrastructure investment. A resounding 73% said no.

