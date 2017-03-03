Register now for the 2017 ‘Business Report’ Best Places to Work rankings

If you haven’t done so already, now is the time to register to participate in Business Report’s ranking of the 2017 Best Places to Work.

You have until Friday, May 5, to register. There is no fee to participate in the awards program. Companies on the list are known for recruiting and retaining the best and brightest in the workforce.

Those that make the list will be highlighted in a special issue of Business Report in October and will be honored at a breakfast event. See last year’s honorees.

Selection and rankings for the Best Places to Work list are determined by the independent national firm Best Companies Group. For-profit or nonprofit publicly or privately held entities with a facility in the nine-parish Capital Region and a minimum of 15 full- or part-time employees working locally are eligible to participate. Contract employees are not included.

Companies that choose to participate are assessed on two factors. The first is a questionnaire about company policies, practices, demographics and benefits. The second is a survey of randomly selected employees at each firm who respond anonymously to 78 statements on a five-point agreement scale, as well as a handful of open-ended questions and demographic inquiries.

Best Companies Group analyzes and ranks participating firms on eight areas: leadership and planning; corporate culture and communications; role satisfaction; work environment; relationships with supervisors; training, development and resources; pay and benefits; and overall engagement.

Best Places to Work in Baton Rouge is presented by Business Report, the Greater Baton Rouge Society for Human Resource Management and Best Companies Group.

See a timeline for the Best Places to Work Program, and register your company for inclusion in Business Report’s 2017 Best Places to Work in Baton Rouge.