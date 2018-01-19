At redistricting summit, Louisiana lawmakers say they want to retain authority

A bipartisan group of Louisiana lawmakers at a redistricting summit today largely dismissed the idea of handing over their control of the process to an independent group, while several said they are happy with the current process.

The sentiment was at odds with one of the purposes of the Louisiana Redistricting Summit, put on by the LSU Reilly Center for Media and Public Affairs and a new grassroots organization called Fair Districts Louisiana. The event, in part, was designed to explore ways to reform the process of drawing electoral maps. The next time that will happen is in 2021, after the 2020 census, and academic and political experts laid out the legal and political realities of redistricting, along with changes that could be made to improve the process.

“Lawmakers are unsurprisingly reluctant to give up a power they have,” Michael Li, redistricting expert at New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice, said following a panel session where lawmakers rejected the idea of an independent district-drawing panel.

However, Li also said the event itself was a unique display of lawmakers discussing the issue three years ahead of redistricting, and they shouldn’t be completely vilified. It is not uncommon for lawmakers to want to retain the power to draw districts, Li said, especially in places without strong voter referendum laws.

And there are ways to reform redistricting in Louisiana without establishing an independent commission. For instance, Li said the process could start earlier, require a supermajority or utilize an advisory commission, which some lawmakers said they were open to.

“There’s a lot of ways you could do a hybrid without giving it to a commission,” Li said. “I think there’s room for robust conversation about what reform looks like.”

While several lawmakers said there is no way to “take the politics” out of the process, some pointed to gerrymandered legislative districts as one of the roots of the Legislature’s inability to agree on much.

“That’s why we don’t compromise, is when you have districts that are 80 percent Democrat or 80 percent Republican, your people don’t want you to compromise,” said Republican state Rep. Tanner Magee.

An afternoon panel on ideas for redistricting reform, featuring Magee and state Reps. Walt Leger, Ted James and C. Denise Marcelle, advocated for increasing public input and making the process more transparent, indicating there is room for some level of reform within the Legislature.

Any changes to the redistricting process would require legislative changes, which could prove challenging in and of itself, Leger said. Marcelle added an advisory commission could be created through a resolution. Many of the lawmakers stressed the importance of having public groups push lawmakers toward redistricting reform if they want to see it.

Still, Li said, having the Legislature in control of the process is a uniquely American, and backwards, phenomenon.

“It would be like giving the Saints the ability to set its own rules,” he said.

—Sam Karlin