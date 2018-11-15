Red Stick Social eyeing February grand opening

Red Stick Social, the multi-level boutique entertainment venue that will be the centerpiece of the Electric Depot mixed-use development, could open as soon as Feb. 1, management team members revealed today during a tour of the construction site.

“Of course, if the landscaping isn’t completed, that could be pushed back,” says Megan Rook, event sales manager, of the February opening.

The 30,000-square-foot venue at 1509 Government St. will feature live music, 10 Brunswick bowling alleys, indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces, a full service bar and kitchen, large corporate and community event space, and special VIP spaces for private events.

The kitchen will serve “Southern upscale bar food,” Rook says, including mostly shareable menu items to promote the communal aspect of the venue. They’re currently searching for a chef.

Keith Jensen, general manager of the facility, says he expects to employ 100 people. The building will have capacity for upwards of 600 people, but Jensen hopes to accommodate as many as 1,000 for events that use the outdoor spaces. A gravel lot at the corner of Government and South 15th streets will have 250 parking spots.

“Pinewood Social in Nashville is the model for what we’re looking to do here,” says Jensen, who previously worked in the family entertainment industry in Florida.

The 103-year-old former Entergy site will retain some of its original features, such as an overhead 20-ton gantry crane and special-made lighting fixtures cast from the original lights. Jensen estimates total construction and renovation costs to be between $5 million and $6 million.

While hours of operation are still being determined, Jensen says the venue will likely open around 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. every day, closing at midnight on weekdays and 2 a.m. on weekends.