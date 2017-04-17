Red Stick International Digital Festival returns with multimedia concert, light show

The Red Stick International Digital Festival returns this year with a lineup that features a multimedia concert, a light show and technology aimed at disrupting the music industry.

Hosted by the LSU Center for Computation and Technology, the free festival will take place from April 27-30 at various venues around Baton Rouge.

This year’s festival includes a Making Expo that features interactive demos by Electronic Arts; Acadian Robotics, a Louisiana-based 3-D printer manufacturer; the LSU Digital Media Arts & Engineering program; and a variety of guest speakers who have worked on games such as SSX, Star Wars and League of Legends.

Created by LSU’s Stephen David Beck and Stacy Simmons in 2005 as part of the former Red Stick Animation Festival, the Red Stick International Digital Festival recognizes technological applications at the forefront of the arts, sciences and humanities.

“Technology is evolving in surprising and interesting directions. We don’t see it in the wild until creative people make things with it in useful and inspiring ways,” LSU Experimental Music & Digital Media Associate Professor Jesse Allison says in a statement. “That is what Red Stick is all about, bringing creative technologists out of their labs and companies and garages to showcase the kinds of digital culture we create right here in Louisiana.”

The Red Stick International Digital Festival featueses seven events held over the course of four days, including the second annual Video Game Symposium on Friday, April 28.

Get more information and see the full schedule of events.