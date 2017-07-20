Red Stick Adventures takes Baton Rouge tourists off the beaten path

Scott and Susan Miles just might be Baton Rouge’s biggest cheerleaders.

For six days each week, the couple shares the city’s rich with visitors from across the world through their company, Red Stick Adventures.

“We want people to understand that, sure, New Orleans has an identity and Acadiana has an identity, but Baton Rouge has an identity as well, Scott tells Business Report in its new Entrepreneur feature.

Scott and Susan, the primary tour provider for Red Stick Adventures Tours, launched their company nine years ago.

Scott has been involved in the tourism industry in one form or another since the ’80s, when he worked as a tour guide for the USS Kidd shortly after graduating from high school.

Today, he handles the marketing and public relations for Red Stick Adventures, which in May expanded to include daily swamp, plantation and haunted mystery tours after the couple purchased a small bus.

“We are always growing and trying to adapt to the needs of the Baton Rouge tourism community,” Scott says.

For nearly a decade, the Mileses have provided step-on tours for local church groups and visitors who come to Baton Rouge via tour boats and conventions.

Now that their kids are in college, they’ve found the time and financial flexibility to expand their business offerings, starting with their recent investment in a mini coach bus.

Their success thus far is due, at least in part, to the fact that they don’t have any local competitors. Red Stick Adventures Tours offers the only narrated guided city tours with roundtrip transportation for customers. They also will customize tours for visitors and provide roundtrip transportation for swamp and plantation tours.

“It’s good to be the only game in town,” Scott says.

Read the full Entrepreneur feature. Send your comments to editors@businessreport.com.