More reality TV headed NOLA’s way: ‘Southern Charm New Orleans’

Bravo has released the first trailer for its new reality series, Southern Charm New Orleans. As NOLA.com reports, the unscripted reality TV show follows five locals as they navigate life in the Crescent City.

The cast includes socialites like WGNO TV personality Tamica Lee, businessmen Barry Smith and Justin Reese, artist Jon Moody as well as former New Orleans Saints defensive end Jeff Charleston and his wife, Reagan Charleston. The three-minute clip introduces each of the five cast-members.

“We live in the exclusive epicenter of fine food, soulful music and wild times. But my friends are more than boobs, beads and booze,” Reese says in the trailer.

Oh boy…

Southern Charm New Orleans debuts at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 15, on Bravo.

