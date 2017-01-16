Real estate, law firms buy former NAI/Latter & Blum offices on Jefferson Highway

The building formerly serving as NAI/Latter & Blum’s Baton Rouge offices is getting new tenants in the coming weeks after a real estate business and law firm bought the building for $1.25 million last week.

James Nunnally, of Nunnally Real Estate Inc., and his brother-in-law J. Price McNamara, who has his own law practice, purchased the building from BEEBOP Partners LLC, composed of four NAI/Latter & Blum executives and its former president Arthur Sterbcow. The deal closed Jan. 12, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.

NAI/Latter & Blum occupied the building, which is at 10455 Jefferson Highway, until the firm decided in 2015 to move to the Offices at City Farm. Nunnally and McNamara’s new building will be next door to BRQ, a new barbecue restaurant set to open this spring.

The building is 13,000 square feet. Nunnally says his offices and McNamara’s firm will occupy 2,000 square feet on the second floor, leaving space on the first and second floors for possible tenants. Nunnally says he has not signed a lease for the rest of the space, but adds it is well-suited for an engineering firm.

Nunnally says the move provides a space with easy access to the interstates.

The building will get “cosmetic” renovations, including a new facade, landscaping and a sign out front with all the tenants’ names on it. Nunnally and McNamara plan to move into the building in three weeks.

“It will be more space for my office and it’ll be something that can allow for a practice to grow without having to look for a new place down the line,” says McNamara, who practices mostly personal injury and wrongful death law. “Being on Jefferson Highway, an area that everybody is familiar with and is easy to describe … we just felt it was an excellent location for better service of our own clients.”

—Sam Karlin