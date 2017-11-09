Ready for takeoff: Livingston Parish obtains land for new airport

Livingston Parish officials have secured 242 acres of land for a new airport near the Satsuma exit off Interstate 12, the Livingston Parish Airport District has announced.

The Livingston Executive Airport, which has been in the works since 2010, will feature a 5,000-foot runway, flight service station, hangars and a fuel station.

The airport district has also partnered with Michael Baker International, an aviation engineering consulting firm, to develop the airport and seek federal dollars for the project. The Garry Lewis family donated the 242 acres for the airport, which will be south of I-12 in the town of Livingston.

“This airport will serve a tremendous need in our local aviation community. It also promises to be a valuable economic development resource for our parish,” says Delia Taylor, chairwoman of the Livingston Parish Airport District.

Michael Baker will conduct an environmental assessment of the land and create a design layout for the property so if can be cleared for infrastructure work by the federal government. Taylor did not offer a timeline but says the district will announce one after receiving government approval for the project.

Anthony Marino, who resigned as aviation director of the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport in October 2016 after a 21-year career with the airport, is involved in the project as vice president of GEC Inc.’s aviation division.