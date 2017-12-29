The most-read ‘Daily Report’ stories of 2017

From the sale of Cortana Mall to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s visit to Baton Rouge, Daily Report was on hand to document—and often break—news on major events that helped shaped the community this year.

So as it has done in prior years, Daily Report has pulled its most read stories of the year, offering you a chance to reflect on 2017 before turning your attention to 2018.

This year’s top story is a feature on local contractor Radu Cosman’s quiet purchase of a 50,000-square-foot lot at the busy intersection of Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Cosman snagged the corner tract—declared to be surplus by the city-parish and sold at auction—for a mere $10,000. The sale, approved by the Metro Council, left many real estate experts scratching their heads as a slightly larger corner tract directly across the street sold last year for nearly $1 million, or more than $15 per square foot.

Read the full story. Check out the full list of the Daily Report most-read stories of 2017.