Raising Cane’s tops ‘QSR’ rankings for speediest drive-thru service, order accuracy

Raising Cane’s has some key advantages over its rivals that may explain why the chicken finger chain earned the distinction as the fastest growing restaurant in the U.S.

Drive-thru customers, on average, wait no more than 168 seconds—or two minutes and 48 seconds—to receive their food, QSR magazine says.

As such, Raising Cane’s ranks No. 1 on the magazine’s annual ranking of chains with the speediest drive-thru service in America. It also ranks No. 1 with an order accuracy of 97%—a separate QSR ranking.

Both lists are part of QSR’s 2017 Drive-Thru Performance Study, which ranks the major chains on drive thru essentials like speed of service, order accuracy and customer service.

The study, in its 19th year, was collected and tabulated by Georgia-based SeeLevel HX on behalf of QSR. Raising Cane’s appears on the lists for the first time this year, unseating Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A in the respective categories, says Steven Maskell, a partner at SeeLevel HX.

The firm also studied chains like KFC, McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Starbucks, Arby’s, Burger King, Zaxby’s, Panera Bread, Dunkin Donuts, Tim Horton, Carl’s Jr., and Hardee’s.

Data was collected from 2,011 visits.

