Raising Cane’s expanding to Hawaii and Alaska

Panda Restaurant Group plans to open Raising Cane’s locations in Hawaii and Alaska before year’s end, with the goal of having half a dozen locations open in two years, The Daily Reveille reports.

Panda Restaurant Group CEO and co-founder Andrew Cherng stopped in Baton Rouge this week for a three-day conference Raising Cane’s held for more than 800 restaurant operators. While here, Cherng stopped by LSU to inspect his restaurant’s on-campus location and meet his staff.

Cherng says a desire to diversify himself and his business practices spurred Panda Restaurant Group to ink a deal with the Baton Rouge-based chicken finger chain.

Cherng said he’s known Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves for nearly 10 years, and the companies’ franchise deal has been developing for about two years.

Several sites are currently being scouted and developed simultaneously to jump start the partnership, Cherng says.

Currently in the pipeline are 4 restaurants in Alaska and 13 in Hawaii, Raising Cane’s spokeswoman Julie Perrault says.

Read more.