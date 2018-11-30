Raising Cane’s buys property at Burbank and Lee drives for $1.85M

Raising Cane’s bought a 1.3-acre plot at the corner of Burbank and Lee drives for $1.85 million, according to sales documents.

Raising Cane’s Restaurants LLC, represented by company co-CEO Brad Sanders, bought the property from Milco Burbank B-1 LLC, represented by New Orleans businessman H. Hunter White III.

Raising Cane’s is the latest restaurant company to buy land in the area. A new Wendy’s is planned near the intersection, as well as a Whataburger, Atomic Burger, Dat Dog and Sombrero’s. An existing nearby Cane’s location on Lee Drive will close once the new site is operational.

A representative of Raising Cane’s was unable to be reached before this afternoon’s deadline for more information.