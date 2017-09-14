How Ragusa’s Automotive has weathered three decades of change to become a Mid City institution

Amidst the ongoing evolution of storefronts along Government Street is a Mid City neighborhood institution that has been unchanged—at least on the facade—for nearly three decades.

“Everyone wants to be here, which is kind of funny to me because I can remember when nobody wanted to be here,” Ragusa’s Automotive owner Blaze Ragusa tells Business Report in its new Entrepreneur feature. “But I’m enjoying watching it grow.”

When Ragusa set out to open his own business 27 years ago, he didn’t chose Mid City because it was up-and-coming. Rather, his only site selection strategy was finding a place he could afford. He sank all of his savings into a small gas station at the intersection of Government and Eugene streets, and later bought a neighboring building that today serves as the main garage for his repair shop.

“I didn’t have any money, just a lot of courage,” Ragusa recalls. “In 1990, it wasn’t so friendly around this area. One thing I did have going for me is the people around me—all the people in the Garden District.”

This past year, Ragusa added a fresh coat of paint to his building and a new green awning, but he doesn’t have any plans for major upgrades or expansions. Nor does he have any desire to change his business model to capitalize on the slow but steady growth of Mid City. Instead, Ragusa remains focused on what got him here in the first place: Doing good, honest work while always looking for ways to improve efficiency. From the very beginning, his strategy for attracting customers and earning repeat business has been to be transparent about pricing and guarantee all of his work.

“I have to sell me before I sell any kind of a job. They have to trust me,” says Ragusa, who is still the first person to greet customers and hand write their estimates. “I love mechanic work, and I take a lot of pride in it. I want to do it right every time.”

One area in which Ragusa has had to adapt to changing times is technology.

“We spend a lot of time and a lot of money keeping everything updated so that we have the latest information we need to do the repair,” he says. “We do some Teslas now, and we are seeing more and more hybrids.”

Read the full Entrepreneur feature. Send your comments to editors@businessreport.com.