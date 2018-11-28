RaceTrac buys land on Millerville Road for $1.1M

Further continuing its expansion in the Baton Rouge market, RaceTrac purchased a 1.4-acre tract off Millerville Road through its holding company, according to sales documents.

Mountainprize Inc., a Georgia corporation, bought the property at 3275 Millerville Road for $1.1 million. The seller is listed as MDKCT LLC, whose registered agent and officer is listed as Mostafa Khosravanipour.

In August, the Atlanta-based gasoline and convenience store chain bought a 2.8-acre lot off Highland and Old Perkins roads for a new store expected to open in late 2019.

There are 16 RaceTrac locations in Baton Rouge, several of which are recently built or remodeled. The company operates more than 650 company-and third-party-owned stores across 12 southern states.

RaceTrac representatives were unable to be reached for more information before this afternoon’s deadline.