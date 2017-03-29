RaceTrac begins construction on new Coursey store, gas station

RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. is building a new full-service convenience store and gas station on the site of a former Capital One Bank branch at the intersection of Coursey Boulevard and South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

RaceTrac spokeswoman Megan Shannon says the company purchased the site—located at 11677 Coursey Blvd. near the Lake Sherwood Shopping Center—from Capital One in the fourth quarter of 2015.

The Coursey location will be one of RaceTrac’s new store prototypes, which feature Swirl World frozen treats, an expanded coffee bar with six different brews and free Wi-Fi, Shannon says.

Construction has already begun and is expected to be completed late in the third quarter of this year, she says.

The project is estimated to cost about $1.3 million, according to a building permit. The entire convenience store and gas station will be roughly 10,600 square feet and will have an outdoor patio. The store will be about 6,000 square feet.

RaceTrac has been expanding in the Baton Rouge market for some time, recently completing construction of a new convenience store and gas station at the corner of Airline Highway and Tom Drive.

Lamar Construction Co. of Louisiana is listed as the contractor.

RaceTrac operates more than 650 company- and third party-owned stores across 12 southern states.

—Alexandria Burris