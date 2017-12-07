Pruitt named Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council chair

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has been appointed the new chairperson of the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council, the EPA has announced.

Pruitt was unanimously selected for the post by the governors of Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and Texas, and was appointed by President Donald Trump.

Known as the RESTORE Council, the panel is responsible for helping to build up the ecosystems and economies of the Gulf Coast region in the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

The Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast Act of 2012 established the council as well as the Gulf Coast Restoration Trust Fund.

The act dedicates 80% of Clean Water Act penalties resulting from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill to the trust fund for Gulf Coast restoration projects.

The council is responsible for administering 60% of the total funding allocated from the trust fund; 30% plus interest from the council’s selected restoration component, and 30% under the spill impact component.

The council is chaired by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, includes the governors of the five states bordering the Gulf and the secretaries of the U.S. Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Homeland Security, the Army and the Interior.

