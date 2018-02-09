Providence Corporate Cup returns to downtown Baton Rouge on March 24

The Providence Corporate Cup—which annually draws more than a thousand participants who run a 5K as part of a company team or as individuals—is returning to downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, March 24, event organizers have announced.

Now in its 30th year, the event includes a cook-off challenge and T-shirt design contest. Proceeds from the event benefit the Big Buddy Program and the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance. Following last year’s event, Providence presented the Big Buddy Program and the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance each with a $16,000 check.

This year’s theme celebrates the past with a nod to its origins in the ‘80s.

“Dig in the back of your closet and pull out those fun, vibrant outfits from the best decade ever and wear them proudly on race day!” the organizers say. “Shoulder pads, leg warmers, headbands, scrunchies, and lots of hairspray are all highly encouraged.”

Registration is open through March 19. Get complete details. This year’s sponsors include Business Report and 225, Providence, Downtown Duplicating, AJ Gallagher, BRPT Lake Physical Therapy, Phelps Dunbar, IT inspired Horizon Financial Group, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, Franklin Associates, Keogh, Cox, & Wilson, AWC and Colonial Pipeline.