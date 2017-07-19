Protecting Louisiana: Projects aim to strengthen for storms

The Baton Rouge area will get some $220 million from federal monies Louisiana received to fortify communities against future disasters following last year’s March and August floods.

In all, the state received $277 million from the federal Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, The Associated Press reports, with the Acadiana region slated to get $30 million.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is traveling the state to announce mitigation projects to be financed through the program. Plans include buyouts of flood-prone properties, improved drainage and home elevations.

But Edwards says the dollars are woefully short of what’s needed to improve Louisiana’s resilience against storms.

Combined with unspent dollars provided to Louisiana after hurricanes Gustav and Ike in 2008, the Edwards administration has earmarked $317 million for protection projects around the state. Any desired projects must first receive FEMA approval.

The Associated Press has the full story.